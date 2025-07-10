Page Loader
State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav shot dead by father 
The incident took place in Gurugram's Sushant Lok

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 10, 2025
07:56 pm
What's the story

In a shocking incident, Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was allegedly shot dead by her father in Gurugram, Haryana. The tragic event took place at around 11:30am on the first floor of their family home in Sushant Lok-phase 2 of Sector 57. Preliminary investigations revealed that Deepak Yadav fired three bullets at his daughter after an argument over a video reel she had shot for social media.

Medical response

Shooter dad arrested, weapon recovered

After being shot, Radhika was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition. However, she succumbed to her injuries during the treatment. Gurugram Police's public relations officer Sandeep Kumar confirmed that a social media post had sparked tension in the house. "The father became agitated and shot her. The weapon used was a licensed revolver and has been recovered from the house," he said.

Ongoing inquiry

Police were alerted by hospital

The police were alerted about Radhika's death by the hospital. Upon arrival, they found that she had already died. "We met the woman's uncle but he did not say anything. Then we went to the incident spot where we got to know that the woman's father had fired at her," India Today quoted the police. Deepak has since been arrested, and his .32 bore licensed pistol was recovered from his possession.

Legacy

Huge loss for the sport

Radhika was a top player in her category, ranking fifth in Haryana for women's doubles. She had participated in several tournaments, including matches against Viswanadh Harshini, Bougrat Maelys, Sun Yifan, Maruri Suhitha, and Mashabayeva Dilnaz. Her former coach Manoj Bhardwaj expressed his grief over her death, calling it a huge loss for the sport. "She was focused, disciplined, and immensely talented," he said.