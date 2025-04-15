Reacting to the remarks, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned what the PM has done for the poor, Hindus, or Muslims in his 11 years of rule.

He argued that if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had used its ideology and resources in the country's interest, Modi "would not need to sell tea" as a child.

"The biggest reason for what happened with Waqf properties is that Waqf laws were always weak. Modi's Waqf amendments will weaken them further," he said.