'Why were you…chaiwalla': Opposition counters PM's 'Muslims fix bicycles' remark
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest statement criticizing the opposition's rejection of the new Waqf Act has created a storm.
While inaugurating an airport in Hisar, Haryana, he had said that young Muslims wouldn't have to resort to repairing bicycle punctures for a living if Waqf properties were used "honestly."
Claiming these properties had been misused and only the land mafia gained, the PM's comments came while discussing amendments to the Waqf law.
Backlash
Opposition leaders criticize PM Modi's comments
Reacting to the remarks, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned what the PM has done for the poor, Hindus, or Muslims in his 11 years of rule.
He argued that if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had used its ideology and resources in the country's interest, Modi "would not need to sell tea" as a child.
"The biggest reason for what happened with Waqf properties is that Waqf laws were always weak. Modi's Waqf amendments will weaken them further," he said.
Questions raised
Congress spokesperson questions PM Modi's actions
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi also denounced the statement, saying, "Such a remark does not behoove the Prime Minister. Muslims don't just make punctures. I can list what Muslims have made. But this is not the time."
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked why PM Modi hadn't paid tribute to BR Ambedkar at a Parliament function.
She also countered his question on why Congress doesn't name a Muslim party chief, saying, why doesn't BJP have a Dalit CM?
Legislation
PM Modi blamed Congress's appeasement politics for damaging Muslims
In his address, PM Modi blamed Congress's appeasement politics for damaging Muslims and holding the rest of the society uneducated and poor.
He alleged that Congress made arbitrary amendments in the Waqf law for political benefit, which turned the Constitution on its head.
"If you care about the Muslims, why doesn't Congress make a Muslim its party president. Give 50 percent of tickets in Lok Sabha election to Muslims. If they win, they would put forward their views," he said.