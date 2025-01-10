UP: Couple, 3 daughters found dead in Meerut home
What's the story
A family of five was discovered dead inside their Meerut, Uttar Pradesh home on Thursday night.
The deceased have been identified as Moin, his wife Asma, and their three minor daughters—Afsa (8), Aziza (4), and Adiba (1).
While the children's bodies were found concealed inside a bed box, the parents were lying on the ground.
Investigation underway
Police suspect involvement of known individual
The police were alerted about the crime after they received a call about a locked house in the Lisadi Gate Police Station area.
On reaching the spot, they found the house locked from outside.
Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said, "After gaining access through the roof, they found the bodies."
He added that "the manner in which the house was locked suggests that...someone known to [them] may have been involved."
Background check
Family's recent move and disappearance under investigation
Since the family had recently moved to the area, police are looking into their background for more information.
Moin, who worked as a mechanic, and his wife Asma had been missing since Wednesday.
The horrific discovery was first made by Moin's brother, Salim, who visited the house with his wife after being concerned over Moin's sudden disappearance.
Crime scene analysis
Forensic team and senior officers gather evidence
A forensic team and senior officers are at the scene to collect evidence.
The police added that the motive behind the crime seemed to be motivated by an old enmity.
They also stated that one of the deceased's legs was tied with a bedsheet.
"A detailed investigation is underway," SSP Tada added.