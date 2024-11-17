GRAP-4 enforced in Delhi-NCR from Monday; what's allowed, what's not
The national capital's air quality index (AQI) touched a concerning 457 on Sunday, entering the "severe plus" category for the first time this season. Amid the worsening pollution crisis, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from Monday 8:00am.
Truck entry banned, construction activities halted
With the announcement, the Delhi government has decided to switch to online learning for students up to Class 9 and Class 11. Physical classes will continue for Classes 10 and 12. The GRAP Stage IV measures also include a ban on truck entry into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or using clean fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric power. Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are also banned unless they are electric or CNG/BS-VI diesel-run.
Work from home recommended, vehicle rules may be implemented
All construction activities pertaining to public infrastructure projects like highways and flyovers have also been stopped. The CAQM has recommended offices in the National Capital Region to operate at 50% capacity with remote work options. The CAQM also advised state governments to consider closing colleges, restricting non-essential commercial activities, and enforcing odd-even vehicle rules to curb vehicular emissions.
Residents advised to follow guidelines
Further, the CAQM has urged Delhi-NCR residents to support the effective implementation of GRAP measures. They have been advised to: Limit outdoor activities, particularly for children, the elderly, and anyone who have respiratory or cardiovascular problems. Follow the guidelines stated in the Citizen Charter under GRAP to reduce pollution and maintain air quality.