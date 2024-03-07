Next Article

Delhi government extends free electricity, subsidies until 2025

By Ramya Patelkhana 08:42 pm Mar 07, 202408:42 pm

What's the story The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has decided to extend its power subsidy scheme for the financial year 2024-25. This means free electricity and subsidies for select groups—like farmers, lawyers, and 1984 riot victims, among others—will continue until next year. Power Minister Atishi announced the decision after an emergency cabinet meeting called by Kejriwal on Thursday. She said, "I am extremely glad to announce...it has been decided that free electricity bills and subsidies will continue in 2024-2025."

Atishi targets opponents while making announcement

Announcing the scheme's extension, Aitishi also said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s government in the national capital has been fulfilling its free electricity promise for the last nine years. Targeting the party's opponents, she added, "Our opponents tried to ensure that Delhiites do not get zero power bills." "Officers were threatened, but since [Kejriwal] has committed to provide zero bills to consumers, the government will ensure that they get it [till March 2025]," Atishi said.

Zero power cuts, free electricity in Delhi until March 2025

CM Kejriwal also confirmed on X that the 24-hour power supply and free electricity bill scheme will now run until March 31, 2025, in Delhi. He further noted, "Twenty-four-hour electricity and free electricity are available only in Delhi and (AAP-ruled) Punjab." "In the rest of the country, there are long power cuts and electricity bills worth thousands of rupees have to be paid," the CM added.

Many had doubts about electricity subsidies in Delhi: Kejriwal

A little about Delhi's free electricity scheme

Under the existing free electricity scheme, the Delhi government offers free electricity to consumers using up to 200 units per month. It also offers a 50% subsidy for those consuming between 201 and 400 units in a month. However, for residents whose monthly consumption exceeds 400 units, the full bill has to be paid.

Government allocated Rs. 3,250cr for scheme in 2023-24

Around 49.4 lakh households benefited from the Delhi government's free electricity bill scheme in the financial year 2022-23, per the recent Economic Survey. In the same period, the Kejriwal administration provided subsidies worth Rs. 3,161.22 crore. Moreover, for the 2023-24 fiscal year, the government has allocated Rs. 3,250 crore for the scheme, the survey reported.