Kejriwal to skip ED summons due to pre-scheduled Vipassana retreat

By Riya Baibhawi 03:02 pm Dec 20, 202303:02 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, left Delhi for a 10-day Vipassana meditation camp in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. His departure implies that he will skip the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s second summons on Thursday. The central probe agency has summoned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. The pre-scheduled Vipassana meditation program will continue until December 30.

Why does this story matter?

The ED previously claimed Kejriwal colluded with those involved in the alleged scam, which is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) separately. To recall, the CBI grilled him for nearly nine hours in April. Kejriwal skipped the ED's first summons on November 2, alleging that the central probe agency was working at the behest of the ruling government.

AAP's lawyers studying the ED notice

Meanwhile, AAP leaders have questioned the ED about the timing of the summons. In a statement, the party said that Kejriwal's retreat was pre-decided and all information related to it was in the public domain. The AAP has now stated that its lawyers are studying the notice, following which "legally correct" steps will be taken.

Kejriwal can only skip summons thrice

The current laws allow an individual to skip summonses thrice, after which the probe agency can get a non-bailable warrant against him. To note, Kejriwal and his party members have been claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central government was conspiring to get him arrested. Arrested Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also claimed there was a "big conspiracy to trap" the Delhi CM.

What we know about Delhi liquor policy scam

The AAP-led Delhi government introduced the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 in November 2021. Under it, the government withdrew from the alcohol business and permitted private operators to run liquor stores. However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered an investigation alleging irregularities in its formulation. The CBI filed an FIR, based on which the ED launched its probe. The policy was scrapped in July 2022.