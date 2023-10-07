NewsClick case: Delhi Police raids Kerala residence of former employee

1/5

India 3 min read

NewsClick case: Delhi Police raids Kerala residence of former employee

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:05 pm Oct 07, 202312:05 pm

Delhi Police has raided home of former NewsClick employee in Kerala

The Delhi Police raided the home of a Malayali journalist and former employee of NewsClick, Anusha Paul, in Kerala on Friday, PTI reported. The action is reportedly connected to an ongoing investigation into the online news portal for its alleged ties to China-linked entities promoting Chinese propaganda. During the raid, officers reportedly confiscated Paul's laptop and phone from her residence in Kodumon in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. A three-member team from Delhi Police also recorded her statement and questioned her.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

This comes days after NewsClick's editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, and human resources head, Amit Chakravarty, were arrested by the Delhi Police on October 3. They are accused of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda. The police have already raided over 30 places and questioned nearly 50 journalists. They also seized their digital data and dossiers. Notably, the Delhi Police reportedly received inputs concerning foreign funding from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which prompted preliminary inspections of the NewsClick premises.

3/5

Paul calls raid 'witch-hunt'

Per PTI, Paul claimed that the raid on her home was a "witch-hunt" aimed at intimidating NewsClick and its employees who have criticized the central government led by PM Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She was reportedly questioned about her reporting on "anti-NRC-CAA protests," farmers' protests, and the Centre's COVID-19 management. Paul mentioned that the Kerala Police was not involved in the raid. She is currently in Kerala to care for a close family member undergoing treatment.

4/5

Paul questioned about links with CPI(M)

During the interrogation, Paul was reportedly asked about her relationship with Delhi State Secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM), KM Tiwari. She confirmed knowing him, explaining that she is a CPI(M) worker and a state committee member of the Delhi unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), as well as its state treasurer. After the raid, local police arrived at her residence, stating they were unaware of the operation.

5/5

Delhi Police case links NewsClick to Chinese propaganda supporter

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's first information report (FIR) alleges that NewsClick received "foreign funds" fraudulently infused by Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire suspected of having connections with the Chinese government's media apparatus. Notably, an earlier report by the New York Times stated that Singham had a global financial network that supported Chinese propaganda. It is alleged that NewsClick employees and owners exchanged emails with individuals in China, intending to Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as "disputed territories."