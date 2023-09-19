Modi to walk to new Parliament with copy of Constitution

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 19, 2023 | 11:46 am 3 min read

Historic move from old to new Parliament today

As India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday, the country also bids farewell to the old Parliament building, shifting to the new Parliament House. A special program commemorating this historic transition, with MPs gathering in the old building's Central Hall, began at 11:00am. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly walk to the new Parliament, carrying a copy of the Indian Constitution. All the MPs will follow him on foot and meet at their respective chambers in the new Parliament building.

New Parliament opening and symbolic walk

The day's proceedings began at 9:00am with a photo session of all the MPs. The special program is underway at the Central Hall of the old Parliament. It reportedly reiterates India's commitment to development. Later, during the symbolic walk, PM Modi will hold a copy of the Constitution and enter the new House. Reportedly, Lok Sabha proceedings in the new building will begin at 1:15pm, followed by Rajya Sabha sessions at 2:15pm. The MPs will also get new identity cards.

Central Hall ceremony to honor senior MPs, highlight India's journey

Prominent leaders like Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and leaders of the opposition in both houses, among others, are attending the Central Hall ceremony. Senior MPs like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maneka Gandhi, Congress leader and former PM Manmohan Singh, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren will also share their experiences and speak about their parliamentary journey. The event will reaffirm India's commitment to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

More about old Parliament building

Inaugurated on January 18, 1927, by then Viceroy Lord Irwin, the old Parliament building has been a witness to India's democratic journey for over nine decades. It has seen India's shift to independence, the challenges of World War II, the adoption of the Indian Constitution, and the passage of several crucial bills, some of which have been historic and contentious, too. Designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, it will now be conserved as an "archaeological asset."

'Leaving old building with hope for future': PM Modi

On Monday—the first day of the Parliament's ongoing five-day special session—PM Modi said, "We are leaving this building with hope for the future... Today is the day for remembering the 7,500 MPs who have served here." He inaugurated the new Parliament on Kartavya Path, New Delhi, in May. It can seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha. For a joint sitting of both houses, 1,280 MPs can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha.

