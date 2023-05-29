India

Meet Bimal Hasmukh Patel, architect behind new Parliament, Central Vista

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 29, 2023, 01:14 pm 2 min read

Meet the architect behind the new Parliament, Bimal Hasmukh Patel, an urbanist and the leader of Ahmedabad-based HCP Design

What do the new Parliament complex—the heart of Central Vista—inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project, and the revamping of Puri's Jagannath Temple have in common? They were designed by Bimal Hasmukh Patel, an accomplished architect, urbanist, and the leader of Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, established by his father, Hasmukh C Patel, in 1960.

Patel received Padma Shri in 2019

For his contributions, Patel was conferred the Padma Shri award in 2019 by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. In 2006, Patel's HCP Design also won the Prime Minister's National Award for Excellence in Urban Planning and Design for the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project. Notably, the Board of Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) chose HCP in 2017 to master-plan 500 acres of land on Mumbai's eastern seafront.

From planning redevelopment of Bhuj to Central Vista

HCP Design—specializing in architecture, planning, and project management—was involved in several notable projects across Gujarat. Interestingly, in 2001, HCP Design advised on the reconstruction of Bhuj after a devastating earthquake left the city in ruins. It was also involved in the development of the Central Vista in Gandhinagar, the Center for Performing Arts, Ahmedabad, and the new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad campus.

Patel currently heads CEPT University

Currently, 61-year-old Patel is the head of the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) University in Ahmedabad. The CEPT, where his father was a Dean Emeritus Professor, was also where Patel started his architectural education. He earned his PhD in City and Regional Planning from the University of California, Berkeley, under the guidance of Richard Walker, a prominent Marxist urban geographer.

New Parliament reflects Patel's vision

The triangular shape of the new Parliament building provides a peek into Patel's vision of intertwining cultural and spiritual elements. While the design was primarily influenced by the triangular shape of the plot, it also reflects the three main spaces within it—Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and Central Lounge. He also cited the significance of triangles in sacred geometries from various cultures and time periods.