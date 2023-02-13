Politics

Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus over Adani-Hindenburg row by Opposition

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 13, 2023, 02:52 pm 3 min read

Rajya Sabha has been ajdourned till March 13 amid ruckus over Adani-Hindenburg row

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday adjourned the House till March 13 amid ruckus and sloganeering by the Opposition over the Adani-Hindenburg row. The decision to adjourn the House was taken after Opposition MPs caused an uproar demanding a probe into Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations against Adani Group, ANI reported. They also protested the chairman's decision to suspend Congress MP Rajani Patil.

Why does this story matter?

The US-based Hindenburg Research has accused Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, which has put people's investments at risk.

Following the Hindenburg report, the group's shares have fallen by over $100 billion.

The Congress party has claimed since the government-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) have a stake in Adani's conglomerate, it has endangered public money, too.

Opposition raised demand for Parliamentary probe into Adani-Hindenburg row

According to India TV, Opposition parties raised slogans demanding Patil's suspension be revoked and also called for the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate allegations against the Adani Group. Soon after the proceedings began, Opposition members demanded Dhankhar to allow the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to speak, which soon created a ruckus.

Uproar triggered as House chairman expunged portion of Kharge's speech

As soon as Kharge's address began, mayhem ensued when the chairman expunged portions of his speech. "LoP, you've indicated in so many words that the Chair is acting under pressure. These words are expunged," Dhankhar reportedly told Kharge. "You are forfeiting your right to hold the floor of the House every time you are saying that the Chair is acting under pressure," he added.

Images of Opposition MPs entering well; Chairman issuing warning

Repeated demands for Parliamentary probe into Adani controversy

The Opposition has been demanding the charges of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group be investigated by a JPC under the supervision of the Supreme Court. However, the RS chairman didn't pay any heed to the demands, while the government earlier denied allegations of involvement in any fraud. Moreover, led by Kharge, Opposition parties gathered before Monday's session to discuss their strategy.

BJP seeks Opposition's apology for obstructing Parliament proceedings

According to The Indian Express, BJP leaders Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal have demanded an apology from Opposition leaders for allegedly impeding the Parliament's functioning. They claimed the Opposition was habitual to disrupting the Parliamentary processes. Notably, the first phase of the Rajya Sabha's Parliamentary Budget Session concluded on Monday, while the second half will commence on March 13, as per Chairman Dhankhar.

Watch: BJP leaders speaking against Opposition

