Gautam Adani now world's second richest man, reveals Forbes data

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 16, 2022, 01:21 pm 1 min read

Adani and his family's net worth now stands at $155.4 billion.

Indian billionaire and the chief of one of the nation's biggest conglomerates Gautam Adani has now become the world's second richest person. Real time data by Forbes revealed on Friday that Adani's wealth is now $0.2 billion more than Bernard Arnault, the co-founder and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennesy. Adani and his family's net worth now stands at $155.4 billion. Here's more.

Forbes Adani edges past Arnault

Real-time data on Forbes revealed that Adani edged past Arnault to become the world's second richest individual on Friday, only 15 days after he acquired the third rank on the list. While Arnault's net worth stood at $155.2 billion, Adani's was listed at $155.4 billion. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk holds the first spot with assets worth $273.5 billion.