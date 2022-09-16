Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Avalanche, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Bitcoin has dropped 1.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,838.18. Compared to last week, it is 2.7% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 8.3% from yesterday and now trades at $1,472.47. It is down 10% from the previous week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $380.1 billion and $177.74 billion, respectively.
BNB is trading at $272.78, which is 0.7% less than yesterday and 2.8% lower than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down 2.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.4% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.4%) and $0.055 (down 1.3%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.98 (down 0.5%), $6.93 (down 1.7%), $0.000011 (down 0.9%), and $0.88 (down 2.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 1.9% down while Polka Dot has slipped 6.3%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 3.8% whereas Polygon has lost 2.7%.
Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Chiliz, Terra Classic, Quant, Chainlink, and Kyber Network Crystal v2. They are trading at $0.22 (up 11.16%), $0.00022 (up 6.54%), $102.97 (up 6.35%), $7.50 (up 4.38%), and $1.96 (up 3.63%), respectively.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 5.96%).
The biggest losers of the day are Ravencoin, Gnosis, Ethereum, Celsius, and Ethereum Classic. They are trading at $0.055 (down 14.17%), $139.38 (down 8.33%), $1,472.06 (down 8.09%), $1.81 (down 7.86%), and $34.07 (down 5.73%), respectively.
Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $20.96 billion (up 16.01%) and $2.87 billion (up 41.48%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.62 billion which is up 4.65% from yesterday.
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $18.25 (up 0.49%), $19,811.78 (up 0.3%), $5.9 (up 0.21%), and $7.5 (down 0.4%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.76 (up 0.79%), $4.91 (up 0.35%), $1.53 (up 0.24%), $0.77 (up 0.23%), and $0.88 (up 0.27%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap is $1 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.38 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.15 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $968.86 billion.