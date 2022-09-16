Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Avalanche, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 16, 2022, 11:10 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 10% from last week

Bitcoin has dropped 1.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,838.18. Compared to last week, it is 2.7% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 8.3% from yesterday and now trades at $1,472.47. It is down 10% from the previous week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $380.1 billion and $177.74 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $272.78, which is 0.7% less than yesterday and 2.8% lower than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down 2.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.4% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.4%) and $0.055 (down 1.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 1.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.98 (down 0.5%), $6.93 (down 1.7%), $0.000011 (down 0.9%), and $0.88 (down 2.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 1.9% down while Polka Dot has slipped 6.3%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 3.8% whereas Polygon has lost 2.7%.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Chiliz, Terra Classic, Quant, Chainlink, and Kyber Network Crystal v2. They are trading at $0.22 (up 11.16%), $0.00022 (up 6.54%), $102.97 (up 6.35%), $7.50 (up 4.38%), and $1.96 (up 3.63%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 5.96%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Ravencoin, Gnosis, Ethereum, Celsius, and Ethereum Classic. They are trading at $0.055 (down 14.17%), $139.38 (down 8.33%), $1,472.06 (down 8.09%), $1.81 (down 7.86%), and $34.07 (down 5.73%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $20.96 billion (up 16.01%) and $2.87 billion (up 41.48%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.62 billion which is up 4.65% from yesterday.

DeFi Today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $18.25 (up 0.49%), $19,811.78 (up 0.3%), $5.9 (up 0.21%), and $7.5 (down 0.4%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.76 (up 0.79%), $4.91 (up 0.35%), $1.53 (up 0.24%), $0.77 (up 0.23%), and $0.88 (up 0.27%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.38 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.15 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $968.86 billion.