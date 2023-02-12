Politics

Jaya Bachchan's 'finger-pointing gesture' toward Jagdeep Dhankhar angers BJP

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 12, 2023, 05:27 pm 2 min read

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's finger-pointing gesture toward Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has irked the BJP

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan sparked controversy with her alleged improper behavior in Rajya Sabha last week, a video of which is doing the rounds on social media. During her outburst over the suspension of a Congress lawmaker, she allegedly pointed her finger at Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Once the video of went viral, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemned the incident.



Bachchan is known to be one of the few legislators and celebrities who dislike the media glare.

Notably, she had been mired in several controversies previously, too, for her outbursts in the Parliament.

The actor-turned-politician got into a tiff several times with paparazzi as well. A video of her saying, "I hope you tumble and fall," to a photographer also went viral last year.

Bachchan's finger gesture invites angry reactions from BJP

Bachchan's video from the Rajya Sabha has taken the internet by storm three days after the alleged incident. Reportedly, it showed Bachchan pointing her finger angrily at Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar. The clip went viral on social media and prompted angry reactions from BJP leaders, who shared and condemned her action. BJP leader Ajay Sehrawat compared her outburst with her general reaction to photojournalists.

Watch: Samajwadi Party MP's alleged outburst in Rajya Sabha

I&B Ministry official reacted, too, recalled UPA times

Meanwhile, Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, said the video reminded him of when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power and Bachchan had made some nasty remarks. "Amitabh Bachchan (Bachchan's husband) rushed to apologize and issued a hand-wringing statement that ended with 'Woh Raja hai, hum runk hai! (they are rulers, we are commoners),'" he tweeted.

BJP Andhra Pradesh Secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu questioned Bachchan

What exactly Ms Jaya Bachchan wanted to do while pointing the finger at the Vice President in Rajya Sabha? pic.twitter.com/Ox1ixAAfbL — Ramesh Naidu Nagothu/రమేశ్/रमेश नायडू (@RNagothu) February 12, 2023

What triggered Bachchan's outburst?

On Thursday, amid the uproar in Rajya Sabha over the Adani-Hinderburg row, Congress MP Rajani Patil was suspended for the entire Budget Session for allegedly disobeying Dhankhar. However, Bachchan spoke in Patil's favor, claiming she was not given the opportunity to clarify her stance. "I think it was done in a very humiliating manner. Shouldn't have happened," Bachchan reportedly said, pointing at the chairperson.