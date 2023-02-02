Politics

Ruckus in Parliament as Opposition demands discussion on Adani-Hindenburg row

The Opposition demanded discussion on the risk to Indian investors in view of the diminishing value of Adani Group's shares following allegations of fraud by Hindenburg Research

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after the Opposition kicked up a storm demanding discussion on the risk to Indian investors in view of the diminishing value of Adani Group's shares following allegations of fraud leveled by US-based Hindenburg Research. Interrupting the Question Hour, the Opposition demanded to suspend the regular operations of Parliament.

In the report titled 'How the world's 3rd richest man is pulling the largest con in corporate history', Hindenburg accused Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. Following the Hindenburg report, the conglomerate's shares have fallen by roughly $100 billion.

The government-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which had invested in Adani Group, also faced a slump in its share prices.