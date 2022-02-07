India

PM to reply on motion of thanks in LS today

Written by Sagar Feb 07, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

The Budget Session of Parliament had commenced last week with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Monday, reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Parliament. The address is expected to take place in the Lok Sabha in the evening. The Budget Session of Parliament had commenced last week with President Ram Nath Kovind's address while the Union Budget 2022 was tabled on February 1.

Context Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's reply comes after several opposition leaders tore into the government over the issues of unemployment and poverty.

"There was not a single word on unemployment in the Presidential Address. The youth across the country is looking for jobs," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said last week.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has recorded 100% productivity in the first week of the Budget Session.

Details Home Minister to speak on attack on Owaisi's convoy

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a statement regarding the recent attack on the convoy of MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The statement is expected in both the Houses of the Parliament. Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, was attacked by unknown assailants on February 3 when he was returning to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh.

Tributes Parliament pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

On Monday, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday. "In (the) passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being and a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry," Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said.

Session Budget Session of Parliament

The Budget Session is being held amid the third wave of COVID-19. Both the Houses of Parliament are working in a staggered manner, with the Rajya Sabha operating from 10 am to 3 pm and the Lok Sabha between 4 pm and 9 pm. The Session will be conducted in two parts—from January 31 to February 11 and from March 14 to April 8.