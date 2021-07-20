PM Modi asks BJP leaders to counter Opposition on COVID-19

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 02:31 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked BJP MPs to counter the Opposition's attacks on COVID-19 handling and vaccine shortage in the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Opposition, saying it is "spreading lies" and politicizing the coronavirus pandemic. He asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs in a parliamentary meeting to counter the Opposition's attacks against the central government over its handling of COVID-19 and vaccine shortage in the country. Here are more details on this.

Details

Be ready for third wave, PM tells BJP MPs

PM Modi said that party leaders should be prepared to face the anticipated third wave of the pandemic and ensure proactive action. He also asked them to make sure that the vaccination program in their respective constituencies runs without any issues. The PM remarked the Congress party is in a "comma" and has been unable to digest the BJP's growth.

Statement

'Congress has still not woken up from its stupor'

"Despite losing elections one after another, Congress has still not woken up from its stupor...They only believe in the politics of obstruction and don't want to debate and discuss," PM Modi said. "Congress is getting destroyed everywhere, but they are more concerned about us, not themselves...They are not able to come to terms with the fact that there is no vaccine shortage," he added.

Quote

COVID-19 is 'not a matter of politics'

PM Modi reportedly added the pandemic is not a matter of politics. "It is a matter of humanity. Earlier during an epidemic, more people used to die of hunger rather than the disease, but we did not let that happen."

Context

PM Modi to address Parliament on COVID-19 situation today

PM Modi is expected to address the floor of both the Houses of the Parliament on the coronavirus situation in the country at 6 pm today. The Congress and other Opposition parties have been criticizing the government over the deadly second wave of the pandemic and vaccine shortage in several states. Parliament Houses were adjourned on Monday as well as today amid Opposition's protests.

Developments

Parliament Houses adjourned over the Pegasus scandal

Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for hours today as the Opposition continued to raise slogans and protest against the Pegasus scandal, that unfolded over the weekend. Phone numbers of more than 300 Indian government officials, Opposition leaders, activists, and journalists, were allegedly targeted between 2018 and 2019, top media organizations around the world had reported on Sunday.