Varanasi: Modi to chair conclave with CMs of BJP-ruled states

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 10:26 am

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday attend a conclave of Chief Ministers from a dozen states ruled by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The PM and other leaders are set to discuss issues related to governance during the meet. A similar meeting was held on Monday too. Here are more details on this.

Tuesday will mark the second and final day of PM Modi's high-profile visit to Varanasi - his parliamentary constituency. It has come just months before the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are due to be held. The polls will be held in early 2022 and set the stage for the next general elections in 2024.

The conclave will mark the participation of CMs from UP, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Manipur, and Tripura. Further, the Deputy CMs of Bihar and Nagaland will also attend it. The CMs will share their governance-related practices to ensure they are in line with the PM's vision, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The PM had chaired a meeting with CMs and Deputy CMs on Monday as well. It reportedly went on for six hours. On Tuesday, PM Modi will also attend the anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir around 3:30 pm. Separately, on Wednesday, the CMs of BJP-ruled states are scheduled to visit the holy city of Ayodhya.

On Monday, PM Modi had a packed schedule in Varanasi. He took a dip in the Ganga river and offered prayers before inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project worth more than Rs. 300 crore. Later in the day, he inspected development projects in the city and paid a visit to the Varanasi railway station along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021