India Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project: All you need to know

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project: All you need to know

The corridor connects the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the ghats along the river Ganga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Aimed at enhancing the pilgrims' experience in the temple town, the project is being dubbed a dream project of PM Modi, who also represents Varanasi in Parliament. The corridor connects the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the ghats along the river Ganga.

Context Why does this story matter?

Located at Varanasi's Vishwanath Gali, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. However, devotees had to encounter congested streets and poorly maintained surroundings while performing the tradition of taking a dip in the holy river, collecting its water to offer it at the temple. The corridor will decongest the street, facilitating a smooth pilgrim experience.

Details What do we know about the corridor?

(Source: Twitter/@NarendraModi)

The corridor will be 320 km long and a 20 km wide walkway. It will connect the Kashi Vishwanath temple with Manikarnika and Lalita ghats of the river Ganga. The first phase of the project is reportedly spread across an area of about 5 lakh square feet and comprises 23 buildings. Notably, the cost of the first phase will be Rs. 339 crore.

Information Facilities for pilgrims

The project will include "the construction of Temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation center, public convenience, salvation home, Godowlia Gate, Bhogshala, shelter for priests and Sevadars, spiritual book space, etc," the architect of the corridor, Bimal Patel said.

Project Total project to cost Rs. 800 crore

(Source: Twitter/@narendramodi_in)

The total estimated cost of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project is being estimated at Rs. 800 crore. The total area of the project is reportedly 5,000 hectares. The earlier premises were limited to just around 3,000 square feet, PTI reported. Over 300 properties have been acquired, and around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants, and homeowners were rehabilitated to implement the grand plan, the government said.

Information 40 ancient temples rediscovered: PMO

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said at least 40 ancient temples were rediscovered during the work on the project. They were restored while ensuring there is no change in the original structure, the PMO added.