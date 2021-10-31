COVID-19: India reports 12K+ new cases, 446 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 31, 2021, 01:57 pm

Active COVID-19 cases now account for just 0.46% of the total cases.

India on Sunday reported over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.59 lakh, the lowest in 247 days. Active cases now account for just 0.46% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.20%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccinations have crossed the 106 crore doses so far.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India's COVID-19 situation has been improving for the last few weeks, with the number of daily infections dipping gradually. However, Kerala continues to contribute the highest number of infections, with more than 50% of the total cases being reported from the state alone. Amid the ever-looming threat of a surge in cases, India is now pushing to ramp up vaccinations at home and globally.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.42 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3.42 crore COVID-19 cases till Sunday morning. The death toll reached 4,58,186. With 14,667 fresh recoveries, India's total recoveries stood at 3.36 crore. In the past 24 hours, the nation recorded 12,083 new cases along with 446 more deaths. At 1.18%, the weekly positivity rate remained under 2% for the last 37 days.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Kerala continues to report most cases

Maharashtra reported 1,130 new COVID-19 cases along with 2,148 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 7,427 new cases and 7,166 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 347 new cases and 255 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,021 new cases and 1,172 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 349 new cases and 535 recoveries.

Vaccination

106 crore vaccine doses administered

Till Sunday morning, India had administered 106.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Till 2 pm, India administered over 7 lakh more doses, including over 4.2 lakh people who were administered their second doses, and over 2.8 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN. Overall, roughly 33 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 73 crore have received at least one dose.

Recent news

5B vaccine doses by 2022-end: Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that India is ready to produce five billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2022. The PM was speaking to world leaders at the ongoing G20 Summit. The move will help reduce vaccine inequity in the developing world, India's Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said in a statement.