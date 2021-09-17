As CM, Modi understood seriousness of climate crisis: Shah

Amit Shah on Friday said that Narendra Modi was the first chief minister in the country to understand the seriousness of the climate change phenomenon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Narendra Modi was the first chief minister in the country to understand the seriousness of the climate change phenomenon. He was speaking after planting a sapling at the Central Reserve Police Force training ground at Mudkhed in Maharashtra's Nanded district, as the security agency achieved the target of one crore sapling plantations in the country.

Modi ensured its institutionalized management: Shah

Shah said, "When Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he was the first to understand the seriousness of climate change and ensure its institutionalized management." "Many chief ministers focus on building roads, ensuring education facilities, and drinking water schemes. But Modi also worked on climate change and worked for planting saplings," he added.

We have to protect environment and natural resources: Shah

Describing global warming and climate change as enemies, Shah said, "We have to protect the environment and natural resources. The CRPF has achieved the target of planting one crore saplings on prime minister's birthday, which is also the Marathwada Multi Sangram Din (Marathwada/Hyderabad Liberation Day)."

Shah also paid tributes to Sardar Patel

Shah also paid tributes to the country's first home minister Sardar Patel and the martyrs of the Marathwada liberation movement on the occasion. Notably, earlier in the day, Shah also tweeted, "Greetings to the people of Telangana and the Marathwada region on #HyderabadLiberationDay. On this historic day, I bow to the brave martyrs who fought against the cruelties of Razakars and Nizams."

Here is what Shah tweeted

Greetings to the people of Telangana and the Marathwada region on #HyderabadLiberationDay.



On this historic day, I bow to the brave martyrs who fought against the cruelties of Razakars and Nizams.



Nation will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifices. pic.twitter.com/zy4LJDGlKf — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2021

Without CRPF, country's internal security is impossible: Shah

Moreover, Shah said, "Without the CRPF, the country's internal security is impossible." He hailed the achievements of the 3.25 lakh strong force for meeting every expectation. The minister also said, "The government can plant saplings, but CRPF should protect them. I urge every CRPF jawan to get associated with one sapling." Notably, one crore saplings were planted across 170 districts in the country.

BJP plans 20-day outreach program on Modi's birthday

Meanwhile, to mark the 71st birthday of Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government is planning a grand 20-day outreach program. BJP is looking to set a new COVID-19 vaccination record by administering two crore vaccine doses daily, holding a drive to clean the river Ganges at 71 sites, organizing blood donation camps, and distributing free food under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

BJP celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' since 2014

The BJP has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday as Seva Diwas or Service Day since 2014 when he first became the Prime Minister. Notably, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001.