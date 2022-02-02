India

Motion of thanks: Rahul Gandhi to open debate in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly reply to it on February 8.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first speaker from the Opposition to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Harish Dviwedi of the BJP will move the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to it on February 8, CNN-News18 reported.

Parliament Staggered timings for both houses

The debate on the motion of thanks will start in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. As the Parliament's Budget Session is being held under COVID-19 restriction, the two Houses are meeting at different times. While Rajya Sabha would meet from 10 am to 3 pm, the Lok Sabha would sit from 4 pm to 9 pm.

President's address President highlighted government's policies on poor, marginalized

In his 50-minute address to both Houses on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind praised the Centre for its welfare schemes. He also highlighted the government's various policies concerning the poor, farmers, and women empowerment President Kovind also lauded the role of India's vaccination program in the fight against COVID-19. He talked about the measures taken by the Centre to improve education in the country.

Background Parliament's Budget Session began on Monday

The 2022 Budget Session has begun on Monday, with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both houses of Parliament. The session will be held in two parts. While the first part would conclude on February 11, the second part will commence from March 14 and run till April 8. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha.