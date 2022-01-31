India

Budget Session 2022: President Kovind lauds India's vaccination program

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jan 31, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

President's address took place in Parliament's Central Hall.

Addressing the Budget Session of the Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday lauded the role of India's vaccination program in the fight against COVID-19. "India's capability to fight COVID-19 was evident in its vaccination program. In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 150 crore doses of vaccine," he said. Notably, President's address took place in Parliament's Central Hall.

In his address, President Kovind also praised the Center for its welfare schemes. "To ensure that no one returns home hungry, my govt distributed free ration to the poor every month as part of the PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana," Kovind said. "Today, India is running the world's largest food distribution program." He also hailed Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Jan Aushadhi Kendra as great move.

Talking about the Center's various welfare moves, Kovind highlighted the PM SVANidhi Yojana, which aims to benefit street vendors. "So far, 28 lakh street vendors have received monetary support worth over Rs 2,900 crore," Kovind said. He also hailed Center's move to link Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile--dubbed JAM trinity--for citizen empowerment. "Thousands and thousands of people have received direct cash transfers during the pandemic," he said.