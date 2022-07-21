Politics

Murmu vs Sinha: India to get its next president today

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 21, 2022, 10:56 am 2 min read

Counting of votes will commence at 11 am in the Parliament and the results are expected to be out by 4 pm.

India, on Thursday, will be naming the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the nation's 15th President. Counting of votes will commence at 11 am in the Parliament, and the results are expected to be out by 4 pm. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu is pitted against Yashwant Sinha, backed by opposition parties. The President will take oath on July 25.

Context Why does this story matter?

Murmu, the 64-year-old ex-Jharkhand governor, is contesting against the joint Opposition candidate, former Union minister Sinha.

If elected—which is nearly done as the BJP-led NDA has the support of the required number of MPs and MLAs and the backing of several smaller parties—Murmu will be the first tribal woman to become the President of India.

Counting Results to be out by evening

The counting of votes will commence at 11 am in room number 63 of the Parliament, the strong-room where ballot boxes are being stored. Boxes from all state legislative assemblies reached the Parliament on Tuesday evening and have been guarded by round-the-clock security. Poll trends will be announced in three phases and the final result will be out by Thursday evening.

BJP BJP plans victory processions

Murmu, with a comfortable lead, is expected to far outdo Sinha and become the next President. The BJP is making grand plans to celebrate her victory by planning processions in all states and an elaborate roadshow in Delhi, which may be attended by senior leaders. PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Murmu at her temporary residence in Teen Murti Marg.

Twitter Post Matter of pride for tribals, says Murmu's brother

Rairangpur | There is an atmosphere of happiness here as we're hopeful that Droupadi Murmu will become the next President of India. It's a matter of pride for the tribal community, Odisha the country: Tarinisen Tudu, brother of NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/dvbbzQTvWr — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Voting Opposition members cross-voted in favor of Murmu

Voting for the presidential polls took place on July 18 in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies. Altogether, 44 parties had declared their support for Murmu, and 34 had backed Sinha. However, many opposition legislators cross-voted in favor of the NDA candidate. Congress leaders from Haryana and Odisha, NCP MLA from Gujarat, and an SP MLA from Uttar Pradesh confessed to cross-voting for Murmu.

Elections President is elected by an electoral college

The President of India is chosen by an electoral college comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament, representatives of state legislatures, and the union territories of Delhi and Puducherry. According to the current estimates, the electoral college consists of 776 Members of Parliament (543 Lok Sabha MPs and 233 Rajya Sabha MPs) and 4,809 members of the state legislative assemblies.