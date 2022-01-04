Stampede-like situation at Congress' Bareilly marathon; party says 'human nature'

Pratyush Deep Kotoky Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

Congress workers can be seen helping and rescuing those who had fallen down as the crowd pushed forward. (Representational image)

A stampede-like situation occurred at a "women's marathon" organized by Congress in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday as a few women tripped and fell while running. Congress workers can be seen helping and rescuing those who had fallen down as the crowd pushed forward. Visuals showed that a large number of women and girls had participated in the marathon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The marathon was organized by Congress under its 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am a girl and I can fight) poll campaign in UP. The slogan, coined by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, indicates the party's women-centric poll campaign in the state. Notably, Congress' "women marathons" have been received well by people and had seen huge participation among girls/women.

Details Some participants received injuries: Report

Reportedly, several participants received injuries in the stampede-like situation. At least three participants have been sent to the hospital after getting injured, Hindustan Times reported. The police have reached the spot and started an investigation, the publication added. Moreover, many participants were also seen without face masks, despite the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Twitter Post You can watch a clip here

Shocking visuals from Bareilly, #UttarPradesh!!



A stampede like situation has occurred at the Congress marathon. Several girls fell have been hurt. Thankfully no lives were lost. Is it right to play with human lives to fulfill your political ambitions, @priyankagandhi ji?? pic.twitter.com/lkWXYrKDbw — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) January 4, 2022

Congress Human nature: Congress leader

Congress' former Bareilly Mayor Supriya Aron described the mishap as a "very human thing" and targeted the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the recent Vaishno Devi incident. "When stampede can happen in Vaishno Devi, these are schoolgirls and they only wanted to come out for a bit," Aron said. She later apologized and also questioned whether the incident reeks of a conspiracy.

UP elections Women at center of Congress' UP poll plank

UP is going to poll early next year. Congress is trying to gain ground in the state by making women issues their key poll plank. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra—the party's state in-charge—was also seen actively pursuing the issue of increasing crime against women in the state. She has made a slew of promises to women, including giving 40% tickets to women candidates.

Politics Why is Congress focusing on women?

According to the 2019 general election data, women comprised 6.61 crore or 46% of the registered voter population in UP. Growingly more women have participated in recent UP polls. For instance, during the 2012 elections—when Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav came to power—a greater share of registered women voters had cast their votes compared to men. Interestingly, the trend repeated itself in the 2017 polls.