12 dead, several injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi temple

12 dead, several injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi temple

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 01, 2022, 10:06 am 2 min read

PM Modi condoles the deaths in a stampede at Vaishno Devi temple (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons/Sheet Holidays).

A stampede occurred at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, killing twelve people and injuring over a dozen others. The injured have been taken to a hospital. Officials said there was a rush of devotees on the occasion of the New Year. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences to the affected families, while his office announced compensation.

Details What do we know so far?

The incident took place outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine. A huge crowd of pilgrims entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan, officials said, adding that many did not carry permission slips. The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh confirmed that at least 14 people were injured. The condition of some of those people is said to be "serious."

Action Top-level inquiry ordered: J&K L-G

(Photo credits: Twitter/@manojsinha_).

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede. Sinha also shared a list of helpline numbers in a post on Twitter. Further, senior officials and representatives from the shrine board visited the spot. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he was traveling to Katra, where the popular temple is located, to take stock of the situation.

Statement Extremely saddened, says PM Modi

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan," PM Modi tweeted. "Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," he added. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to families of the deceased. Also, Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured.

Quote 'Argument broke out before stampede'

"The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, reportedly said.

Twitter Post Here are the helpline numbers

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline nos:

01991-234804

01991-234053



Other Helpline nos:

PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182

PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295

DC Office Reasi Control room

01991245763/ 9419839557 — Office of LG JK (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022