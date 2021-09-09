My statement on Taliban deliberately distorted: Mehbooba Mufti
Stating that most countries claiming to uphold the Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that her statement on the Taliban is being deliberately distorted. She said that her statement was used as "clickbait" because Muslims are always expected to prove they don't stand for violence.
On Wednesday, she had said that the Taliban has come to the fore as a reality and could set an example for the world if they follow the true Sharia law that guarantees rights to women, children, and the elderly. The comments led to criticism in sections of the media as well as social media platforms.
A day later, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she was not surprised her statement on the Sharia had been deliberately distorted. "Can't point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through do's & dont's, dress codes, etc," Mufti wrote on Twitter.
She said the real Medina Charter stipulates equal rights for men, women, and minorities. "In fact, women have been granted property, social, legal & marriage rights. Non Muslims have the same rights inc religious freedom & equality of law which is the essence of secularism," she said. Islamic history, Mufti said, is full of examples of emancipated and empowered women.
Hazrat Khadija Tul Kubra, Prophet SWA first wife was an independent & successful businesswoman. Hazrat Ayesha Siddique led the Battle of Camel & headed a force of 13000 soldiers (sic), she added. "However, at a time when India has become so polarized, there is increasing Islamphobia, and the Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it," she said.
But at a time when India has become so polarised, there is increasing Islamphobia Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it.Muslims are always expected to prove that they don’t stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click bait to further this impression— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 9, 2021
"Muslims are always expected to prove that they don't stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click bait to further this impression," the PDP chief said. On Wednesday, she told reporters that the Taliban should shun the hardline interpretation of Islam and Sharia if they want to do business with the international community.
#WATCH | Taliban is emerging as a reality. They had an image of anti-human rights during their first rule. They can set an example for the world if they follow the real Sharia law which includes women rights, not their interpretation of Sharia: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Kulgam pic.twitter.com/00vTqNdKXQ— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021