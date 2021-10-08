Union Minister's son, accused in Lakhimpur case, skips police summons

Published on Oct 08, 2021, 01:23 pm

Ashish Mishra stands accused in the killing of eight people, including four protesting farmers, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, skipped police summons on Friday amid fears that he may have fled to Nepal. Mishra—the son of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra—stands accused in the killing of eight people, including four protesting farmers, on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Reportedly, his last known location was near the India-Nepal border. Here are more details.

Details

Mishra was summoned at 10 am today

Mishra had been summoned by the UP Police to the Crime Branch Office in Police Lines in Kheri at 10 am on Friday. However, he skipped the summons, raising worries that he may be absconding as he is reportedly changing locations. The police are on the lookout for Mishra and have traced his last known location to somewhere near the India-Nepal border, reports said.

Criticism

UP government, Union Minister protecting him: Farmers

Mishra's disappearance has drawn criticism from farmers and Opposition leaders. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)—which has been leading the farmers' protest—said the UP government and the Union Minister are trying to protect Mishra. Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, among others have leveled the same allegations against the state government and police.

Quote

Gandhi Vadra calls for Union Minister's sacking

In harsh words, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for the Union Minister's removal. Speaking to reporters, she said, "If the minister of state for home does not resign nor is he sacked, then it means that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a message to the public that if someone is in power, if he is a minister, he can do anything."

Background

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday?

Farmers were protesting against agricultural laws ahead of an event in Union Minister Ajay Mishra's paternal village in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia Sunday. His son Ashish was allegedly going to receive the event's chief guest. A video shows the minister's convoy ramming violently into farmers, triggering a clash. Eight people—including four farmers, a journalist, a driver, and two BJP workers—were killed.

Developments

Murder case registered; 2 arrested

The police have registered a case of murder, criminal conspiracy, rash driving, rioting, etc. Thirteen people, including Ashish Mishra, have been named in the FIR. Thus far, two people— Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey—have been arrested. The Supreme Court is hearing a PIL in the matter. It had asked the UP government to submit a status report in the case on Thursday.