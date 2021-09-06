Firozabad dengue outbreak: CM orders strict action against lax officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that some officials of the health and urban development departments have been found lax in discharging their duties in the Firozabad district where dengue and viral fever claimed over 50 lives, according to an official statement. The Chief Minister also ordered strict action against such officials.

Specialists

Teams of specialists will be sent to Firozabad, Agra, Mathura

The Chief Minister held a meeting and directed that the teams of specialists from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and King George's Medical University in Lucknow be sent to Firozabad, Agra, and Mathura. The teams will guide local doctors and will oversee the treatment of patients there.

Disease

Dengue and viral fever have claimed 51 lives in Firozabad

As many as 105 patients of dengue and viral fever were admitted on Sunday to the government medical college in Firozabad, where the diseases have claimed 51 lives so far. "In Firozabad, some officers of health and urban development departments were found lax in discharging their duties. It should be examined and action should be initiated against guilty officers," Adityanath told in the meeting.

Information

Adityanath ordered arrangements for additional beds, medicine and testing equipment

Adityanath also issued directions for making arrangements for additional beds, paramedical staff, medicine, and testing equipment. The M Helpline is taking feedback from the families of patients about the facilities available in hospitals, an official spokesperson said.

Suspension

Last week, three doctors were suspended on charges of laxity

Firozabad government medical college Principal Dr. Sangeeta Aneja had said on Sunday, "Today, 105 new patients of dengue and viral fever were admitted while 60 people recovered. As of now, 447 patients are admitted to various wards." Last week, three Firozabad doctors were suspended on laxity charges. District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh on Thursday suspended the doctors with immediate effect on charges of negligence.

Negligence

On Wednesday, Firozabad CMO Neeta Kulshresth was also removed

Singh also warned government doctors of strict action for any negligence in treatment to ailing people. On Wednesday, Firozabad Chief Medical Officer Neeta Kulshresth had been removed following the spate of deaths, mostly children, since August 18 due to the viral fever and suspected cases of dengue. The Chief Minister had visited the district on August 30 to take stock of the situation.