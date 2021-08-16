TMC observes 'Khela Hobe Diwas' across West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress on Monday celebrated Khela Hobe Diwas across West Bengal, as party leaders observed the day by organizing football matches in every nook and cranny of the state. The events are aimed at promoting sports and as a mark of respect to 16 people who had died in a stampede during a football match in Kolkata on this day in 1980.

Background

CM had earlier announced August 16 as 'Khela Hobe Diwas'

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last month announced that August 16 would be observed as Khela Hobe Diwas. Khela Hobe (will play) was the battle cry of the TMC during the high-octane assembly polls in April-May this year, as the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power in West Bengal for the third consecutive time.

Information

TMC to mark the day in various parts of India

The TMC, which is looking to increase its national footprint, has also made mega plans to mark the day in various parts of the country, including Tripura, where it has directed a lot of energy with an eye on the 2023 assembly polls.

BJP-ruled states

In some BJP-ruled states we were not given permission: Ghosh

"Khela Hobe Diwas is being observed across the state. In other parts of India, too, we have plans to organize events. However, in some BJP-ruled states, we were not given permission. We are still pursuing the matter with the authorities," TMC state General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said. The state government has also lined up programs at various stadiums and distributed footballs to various clubs.

Banerjee had earlier announced to distribute 50,000 footballs

Notably, Banerjee had last month announced that the TMC government will be distributing as many as 50,000 Joyee brand footballs, handmade by the state's refugee handicrafts unit, to various sports clubs, in order to promote the sport among youth.

BJP

BJP has decided to observe day as 'Paschimbongo Bachao Diwas'

Meanwhile, BJP voiced its opposition to Khela Hobe Diwas, claiming that the Muslim League had launched Direct Action Day and began Great Calcutta Killings in 1946 on August 16. BJP has decided to observe the day as Paschimbongo Bachao Diwas. BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta had earlier tweeted, "In today's Bengal, Khela Hobe has come to symbolize a wave of terror attacks on the opponent."