Angst in CPI(M)-Congress relation over 50-year-old murder incident

Consternation between electoral allies, the CPI(M) and the Congress, in West Bengal is brewing over the sharing of a social media post by Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya on the Sainbari incident in which some persons of a family were killed because of their political leanings over 50 years ago. Congress claimed that people still blame the CPI(M) for the incident.

Incident

However, Bhattacharya asserted that by sharing the post, he brought to the fore the true picture of what had happened at that time. The CPI(M) said that it is not the official stand of the party. It has been alleged that some Sain family members, who were close to the Congress, were killed during a CPI(M) rally in March 1970 at Burdwan town.

Controversy

The Outreach and Communication cell of the West Bengal Congress wrote to CPI(M) State General Secretary Surjyakanta Mishra complaining about the post shared by Bhattacharya and asked him whether the party shared the same views as the MP. "There is no reason for any controversy. People still blame CPI(M) for the Sainbari incident," it said.

Quote

Stating that he cannot understand why Congress is creating a furor, Bhattacharya told PTI, "We did not enter into an alliance keeping in mind an incident of 1970. We made a tie-up with the future in view."

Post

The Congress's letter said that the social media post shared by Bhattacharya contains "mala fide phrases and heinous statements which directly harm the integrity and reputation of the Indian National Congress." Claiming that the post is "defamatory and derogatory," the letter said, "We would like to ask you whether this is the official stand of your political party and whether you endorse this statement."

CPIM

The letter, signed by the WBPCC Outreach and Communication cell Chairman Soumya Aich Roy and Convenor Niloy Pramanik, has sought clarification from the CPI(M) party on the matter. CPI(M) politburo member and Left Front Chairman Biman Bose told the reporters that Bhattacharya's version is not the official stand of the party on this particular issue.