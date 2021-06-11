BJP's Mukul Roy to meet Mamata; likely to rejoin TMC

BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Mukul Roy is scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday. Reportedly, Roy is planning to jump ship and return to the BJP's rival Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with his son Subhrangshu Roy. Roy had notably quit the TMC, a party he had helped co-found, to join the BJP back in 2017.

Details

Roy reaches Trinamool Bhawan; all eyes on Banerjee's presser

Roy has reached Trinamool Bhawan where he is to meet Banerjee. TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is likely to be present at the meeting. Earlier, sources had informed ANI that Roy will likely join the TMC and a decision will be taken after his meeting with the party's top brass. Banerjee is scheduled to address a press conference at 3:30 pm.

Recent news

Rumors were rife that Roy will join TMC

Rumors of Roy and his son's return to the BJP have been rife since Roy skipped a BJP meeting on May 8. Meanwhile, he was exchanging pleasantries with TMC West Bengal chief Subrata Bakshi. He later tweeted to express his loyalty to the BJP. On June 2, TMC MP and CM Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, met Roy's wife—ailing from COVID-19—in the hospital.

Information

Subhrangshu did not deny possibility of joining TMC

BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh then also visited Roy's wife in the hospital. Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Roy, who remains in home isolation. Asked whether he will join the TMC, Subhrangshu said he will think about it after his mother gets discharged.

Background

Roy quit TMC over differences with party's top brass

Roy had quit the TMC in 2017 over alleged differences with the top leadership of the party. One of the key differences was over Abhishek Banerjee, whom Roy had accused of corruption. Roy joined the BJP in November 2017, and in September 2020, he was elevated to the saffron party's National Vice President. The promotion had come ahead of the 2021 West Bengal polls.

Other developments

Not just Roy; others express remorse after joining BJP

Notably, several other BJP turncoats are now expressing regret and are likely to return to the TMC. This is in sharp contrast to the events of the past few months, when the TMC witnessed a string of desertions. The party won the 2021 elections regardless. However, CM Banerjee lost from Nandigram to former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP last December.

Other developments

Rajib Banerjee, Sonali Guha, others remorseful

Ex-TMC Minister Rajib Banerjee is among the TMC-turned-BJP leaders who expressed remorse. Former Satgachia MLA Sonali Guha has appealed to Banerjee to "take her back." Ex-MLA of Bashirhat Dakshin, Dipendu Biswas, decided to leave the BJP after the CBI's arrest of TMC leaders in the 2014 Narada sting case. Sovan Chatterjee also quit the BJP after being denied a ticket in the recent polls.

Reaction

TMC 'busy handling COVID-19, cyclone aftermath'

The TMC, however, has said that admitting these leaders is not a priority as it is busy dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19 and Cyclone Yaas. The Indian Express quoted BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya as saying, "People of Bengal are seeing everything. They (the leaders) came to the BJP crying and now want to return to the TMC laughing."