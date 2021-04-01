Amid phase two of polling in West Bengal, the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari was attacked on Thursday afternoon. Stones were reportedly hurled at Adhikari's convoy in the Satengabari area in Nandigram. Nandigram is the epicenter of the West Bengal elections where Adhikari is contesting against state Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. Here are more details.

Details Adhikari escaped unhurt; media vehicle sustained damage

According to India Today, stones were hurled towards Adhikari's vehicle, however, the BJP leader managed to escape unhurt. A media vehicle following Adhikari's vehicle was reportedly damaged. Separately, reports of an alleged attack on the convoy of BJP's Pritishranjan Konar, a candidate from Keshpur in West Midnapore, have also surfaced. Konar's convoy was also attacked on Thursday.

Quote Adhikari blames Banerjee for attack

After the incident, Adhikari told reporters, "People hurled stones from paddy fields," India Today reported. Blaming his Nandigram rival Banerjee, Adhikari added, "People of one community, illiterate, are doing this after being incited by Mamata Banerjee." Speaking to the publication, the BJP leader also praised the central forces for providing security. He said, "The central paramilitary forces have done a splendid job."

Information BJP President's convoy was attacked in Bengal last December

Notably, back in December, the convoy of BJP National President JP Nadda was also attacked in West Bengal. Nadda's convoy was attacked while he was on his way to Diamond Harbour to address a public meeting. Congress workers were blamed for the attack.

Voting Adhikari cast vote from Nandanayak Bar Primary School

Earlier in the day, Adhikari rode a motorcycle to the Nandanayak Bar Primary School to cast his vote in Nandigram. After casting his vote, Adhikari told reporters that all of Nandigram had come out to vote in the favor of the saffron party. "I have a very old relationship with the people of the area," he said. Nandigram is notably Adhikari's stronghold.

Election Second phase of polling underway in West Bengal