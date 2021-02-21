-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday served a notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife in connection with the coal pilferage case.
The case involves allegations that the coal mafia paid regular kickbacks to leaders of the TMC, the ruling party in West Bengal.
Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Here are more details.
-
-
Details
CBI team visited Banerjee's residence earlier today
-
Reportedly, a team of CBI officials had reached Banerjee's Kalighat residence, but couldn't find anyone there, sources told The Indian Express.
They handed a notice addressed to Bandopadhyay to question her under Section 160 of CrPC (require attendance of witnesses, from the Code of Criminal Procedure).
Bandopadhyay is to be quizzed over some of her bank transactions, the report stated.
-
TMC
TMC alleges conspiracy linked to Amit Shah defamation case
-
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "It is a conspiracy. Without any evidence, Amit Shah had defamed Abhishek Banerjee. The matter is in court, which has summoned the Home Minister or his representative to appear before the special judge tomorrow."
"A day before that, such an action by the CBI is a conspiracy against Abhishek Banerjee, and it is politically motivated," Ghosh added.
-
Quote
'This could have been done two years ago'
-
CPI(M) Leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "This could have been done two years ago. Why before the polls now? Bengal people want a free and fair election." Elections are due in West Bengal in April-May this year.
-
Case
CBI filed case in November 2020
-
The CBI had filed a case in November 2020 to probe the alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited.
Leaders of the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have repeatedly alleged the role of several TMC leaders in the case, including Banerjee.
The CBI has since led several raids in connection with the case.