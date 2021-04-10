On Saturday, just as the fourth phase of Assembly elections started in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Amit Malviya shared clips of Prashant Kishor, the election strategist for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wherein he admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is highly popular. As Malviya used the clips to claim Trinamool Congress has conceded defeat, Kishor hit back. Here's what went down.

What happened While speaking with journalists, Kishor revealed what's working for BJP

Recently, Kishor and nearly a dozen journalists had a conversation on Clubhouse, a social media app. In one of the clips which Malviya shared, the strategist, who had worked with BJP before the 2014 polls, was asked what was helping the saffron party in the Eastern state. Kishor revealed that polarization, PM Modi's popularity, and anger against ruling TMC are drawing crowds to BJP's rallies.

What he said He said voters hope BJP will bring a change

At one point, Kishor said the voters are yearning for a change and hope that BJP would do something they haven't witnessed in the last 30-35 years. "Bengal ne BJP ka swad abhi chakha nai hai," he said. Notably, Banerjee, who is eyeing a third term this time, had ended the 34-year-long Left rule in the state in 2011.

Twitter Post Kishor talked about PM Modi's cult in this clip

Modi is hugely popular in Bengal and there is no doubt about it. There is a cult around him across the country.



There is anti-incumbency against TMC, polarisation is a reality, SC votes is a factor plus BJP’s election machinery, says Mamata Banerjee’s strategist in an open chat. pic.twitter.com/Vrl8vl231b — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

Appeasement Left, Congress, TMC have focused on Muslim appeasement: Kishor

In another clip, Kishor was heard saying that for the last 20 years all players, from the Left to Congress and TMC have indulged in Muslim appeasement. Separately, in another clip, he revealed that TMC's internal survey also didn't bring good news for the party. According to Kishor, when asked who will form the government this time, most of the voters took BJP's name.

Twitter Post Here's the clip where he mentioned TMC's internal survey

In a public chat on Club House, Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist concedes that even in TMC’s internal surveys, BJP is winning.



The vote is for Modi, polarisation is a reality, the SCs (27% of WB’s population), Matuas are all voting for the BJP!



BJP has cadre on ground. pic.twitter.com/3ToYuvWfRm — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

Response As clips gained attention, Kishor hurled a challenge toward BJP

After the bombshell clips became a talking point on Twitter, Kishor appeared to do damage control by daring BJP to share the entire conversation. "I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders! They should show courage and share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it, (sic)" he tweeted.

Twitter Post You can see his tweet here

I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders!😊



They should show courage share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it.



I have said this before repeating again - BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB. Period. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 10, 2021

Statement Kishor said he would quit if BJP breaches three-digit mark