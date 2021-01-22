In yet another setback to CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government, the state's Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee has announced his resignation from the position on Friday. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Howrah's Domjur also did not give any reason for his resignation. Interestingly, he is the fourth minister to quit CM Banerjee-led Cabinet ahead of the State Assembly elections in March-April. Here's more.

Resignation Rajib wrote to CM Banerjee, informing about the resignation Credits:

"I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my Office as Cabinet Minister being in charge of Forest Department on today, i.e., on 22nd of January, 2021," Rajib stated in a letter addressed to CM Banerjee. After submitting the resignation, Rajib also met with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who accepted his resignation as a Cabinet Minister.

Facebook post 'Tried to do my duty with full responsibility and diligence' Credits:

In a Facebook post, Rajib shared his resignation letter and wrote, "Over the years I have tried to do my duty with full responsibility and diligence." "I have considered each one of you as my extended family and your support has always motivated me to go the extra mile and be at your service in a better way possible," he stated in the post.

Quote I'll be at your service in best way possible: Rajib

"I hope in the years to come I will be able to be at each of your service in the best way possible as that has been the sole reason I am into politics," Rajib further wrote in his Facebook post.

Twitter Post Rajib also posted his resignation letter on Twitter

This is to inform you that I am resigning as the Minister in Charge, Department of Forest, West Bengal from today. pic.twitter.com/dfVq6aVxUj — Rajib Banerjee (@RajibBaitc) January 22, 2021

Details Rajib skipped several Cabinet meetings before resigning Credits:

Even before resigning, Rajib reportedly skipped several Cabinet meetings and expressed dissent over the TMC's functioning. His resignation comes days after complaining that "some leaders in the Trinamool Congress" were carrying out propaganda against him. He struck several discordant notes against the TMC and the government for over two months. TMC leader Partha Chatterjee also held at least two rounds of talks with Rajib.

Quote Rajib alleged some TMC leaders were running false propaganda

"There are a few leaders in the party (the TMC) who only exploit workers. They run false propaganda against me using some party workers," Rajib alleged earlier in January, during a Facebook Live session. However, he did not reveal any names.

Cabinet Minister Third Cabinet minister to resign in just one month Credits: