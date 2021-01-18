West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls from Nandigram, the same place from where her party's turncoat Suvendhu Adhikari won in 2016. Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December. The matriarch of Trinamool Congress (TMC), who represents the Bhawanipore constituency currently, said Nandigram is close to her heart. Here are more details.

Statement 'I can forget my name but I cannot forget Nandigram'

Addressing a massive gathering at Tekhali in Nandigram, Banerjee said she can forget even her name but not this place. "Considering the emotional attachment I have with the people of Nandigram, today I am announcing that I wish to contest the upcoming poll from Nandigram," she said. She assured citizens of the Bhawanipore constituency that she will field a worthy candidate from there.

Quote She might contest from two constituencies

"Nandigram is my big sister, Bhawanipore is my younger sister...I will fight from both if possible. In case I am unable to contest from Bhawanipore, someone else would contest," she went on.

Details She declared she won't let anyone 'sell' Bengal to BJP

Taking a dig at those who left TMC for BJP, Banerjee said they switched sides to "protect the money they looted." "Those who have left the party, have my best wishes. Let them become president and vice president of the country. As long as I am alive, I won't allow them to sell out my state to the BJP," she asserted.

Importance Agitation in Nandigram helped Banerjee end Left's rule

Nandigram, along with Singur, helped TMC end the 34-year-long Left rule in the state. Banerjee's party orchestrated protests in the areas against industrialization. In 2007, 14 died after angry farmers clashed with police in Nandigram, prompting TMC to create the 'Ma, Maati, Manush' campaign. The results were quick as in the 2011 polls, the public rewarded TMC dearly and Banerjee became the CM.

Adhikari Adhikari played a pivotal role in Nandigram's success

It is pertinent to note that TMC's rise in Nandigram wouldn't have been this successful without Adhikari since he coordinated the agitation. With time, his influence and stature grew both within TMC and in the state. He was was given a seat in the cabinet — he became the transport minister. Reportedly, his family also enjoys clout in East and West Midnapore districts.

Switching sides Shah claimed TMC leaders ditching party because of nepotism

Much to TMC's misfortune, the mass leader who once worked at the grassroots level joined BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah who welcomed Adhikari said people were leaving Banerjee's party because of misrule, corruption, and nepotism. "Didi, this is just the beginning. By the time elections come, you will be left all alone," he had said in a rally in Midnapore.

Reaction Move shows Banerjee's nervousness: BJP's Amit Malviya

Undoubtedly, the Nandigram battle will garner attention in the upcoming polls. Reacting to the development, BJP's Amit Malviya, who was given a top post in Bengal, tweeted, "Mamata Banerjee's decision to shift seat from Bhawanipore to Nandigram, for the first time in 10 years, indicates her political nervousness." He asked why TMC welcomed the IPS officer who was charge-sheeted for firing on Nandigram farmers.

