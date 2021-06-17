Heavy rain batters Bengal, leaves arterial roads waterlogged

Heavy rainfall is predicted in almost all districts of Bengal for the next three days

Several low-lying areas and thoroughfares in the city lay inundated on Thursday as heavy rain continued to lash parts of Bengal, with the Met department predicting more downpour over the next three days under the influence of a vigorous southwest monsoon and a cyclonic circulation. According to the Met department, Kolkata recorded 144 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8:30 am.

Rainfall

People waded through knee-deep water to reach their destinations

The southern parts of the city received more rainfall than the North, leaving streets and alleys waterlogged in Ballygunge Circular Road, Loudon Street, Southern Avenue, and places in Kasba, Behala, and Tollygunge. With the state government easing COVID-19 curbs and offices partially opening up in the metropolis and elsewhere, people had a difficult time wading through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.

Around Bengal

Canning in South 24 Parganas district registered maximum rainfall

Traffic came to a halt in some areas as vehicles moved slowly through the flooded thoroughfares. Canning in South 24 Parganas district registered maximum rainfall in West Bengal during the 24-hour period at 178.6 mm, while Bankura received 133.2 mm rain. Moderate to heavy showers were also recorded in some places of North Bengal. Darjeeling experienced more than 70 mm rainfall.

Further details

Rain or thundershowers expected in Kolkata till Saturday

The weatherman further explained that moderate rain with spells of heavy showers is expected in almost all districts of Bengal in the next three days as the southwest monsoon has turned vigorous over Gangetic West Bengal and a cyclonic circulation has formed on the region. It forecasts an overcast sky with spells of rain or thundershowers in Kolkata till Saturday.