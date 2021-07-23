'Khela Hobe Diwas' will remember football fans killed 40yrs ago

The state government will observe the 'Khela Hobe Diwas' on August 16

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state government will observe the Khela Hobe Diwas on August 16 in memory of the football lovers who were killed during a match in Kolkata around 40 years ago. She also said that those distorting its significance do not understand the value of sports.

Sixteen spectators were killed during a football match in 1980

"To remember the sports lovers killed on that day, we have chosen August 16 which is next to Independence day as the Khela Hobe (game will happen) Diwas," the Chief Minister said. Sixteen spectators were killed in a stampede and riot during a Calcutta Football League match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan clubs in the Eden Gardens on August 16, 1980.

Significance

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta tweeted about the declaration

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta earlier tweeted, "Interesting @MamataOfficial has declared August 16 as Khela Hobe Divas. It is the day the Muslim League launched its Direct Action Day $@$# began the Great Calcutta Killings in 1946." "In today's West Bengal, Khela Hobe has come to symbolize a wave of terror attacks on opponents," he further tweeted.

Twitter Post

Here is Dasgupta's tweet

Interesting @MamataOfficial has declared August 16 as “Khela hobe divas”. It is the day the Muslim League launched its Direct Action Day began the Great Calcutta Killings in 1946. In today’s West Bengal, “Khela Hobe” has come to symbolise a wave of terror attacks on opponents. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) July 21, 2021

Information

'Khela Hobe' slogan became popular during assembly elections

The Khela Hobe slogan of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal had become immensely popular during the high octane campaigning of the assembly election that was held earlier this year.

Social welfare schemes

'Duare Sarkar' camp will again be held in August: CM

"To uphold the spirit of freedom, to save independence from being threatened, the Khela Hobe Diwas will be observed across the state when one lakh footballs will be distributed by the state youth affairs and sports department," she said. The Chief Minister said that the Duare Sarkar camp will again be held in August to help people get various social welfare schemes.

Information

'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme to start from September 1

Banerjee declared the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to women heads of families will start from September 1. She also announced a sand mining policy to check the menace of illegal mining and launched a portal to help school teachers seeking transfer.

Schemes

'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme to provide Rs. 500 to general category

Under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, the state government has promised to provide Rs. 1,000 per month to women heads of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC families, and Rs. 500 per month to the general category. "Under the sand mining policy, the chief secretary and finance secretary will keep a tab on the matter. We won't allow loot of local resources," she said.