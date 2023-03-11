India

Tripura: Parliamentary team probing post-poll violence attacked by 'BJP workers'

Tripura: Parliamentary team probing post-poll violence attacked by 'BJP workers'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 11, 2023, 03:03 pm 3 min read

Parliamentary team probing post-poll violence in Tripura has allegedly been attacked by BJP workers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Tripura have allegedly attacked a Parliamentary fact-finding delegation of MPs, accompanied by local MLAs from the Left parties and the Congress, that arrived in the state on Friday to investigate post-election violence. The team faced sloganeering and was attacked in the state's Sepahijala district. However, none of them were injured in the incident, as per the Agartala Police.

Why does this story matter?

In Tripura, Sepahijala and Khowai districts, among others, reported post-poll violence since Assembly election results were announced last week.

At least 20 shops were set on fire in Sepahijala's Nehalchandranagar village on Wednesday night.

The fact-finding team of Left and Congress Party MPs, accompanied by local MLAs, is probing such incidents to prepare a report that will be submitted in the next Parliament session.

CPI(M) blamed BJP for preventing probe panel investigation

The Communist Party of India's (Marxist) Tripura secretary Jitendra Chaudhury claimed the Parliamentary delegation had to cancel its outdoor program owing to a "gruesome attack" on it in Sepahijala's Bisalgarh on Friday. The CPI(M) blamed the attack on the BJP for preventing the team from obtaining information on the ground. BJP workers were also accused of impeding the visiting team in Mohanpur, Western Tripura.

Parliamentarians attacked by miscreants chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': CPI(M)

When a delegation, comprising CPI(M) MP Elaram Karim, Congress MP Abdul Khaliq, and Congress General Secretary Ajay Kumar, arrived at Nehalchandrangar market, they were attacked by miscreants raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, senior CPI(M) leader Rakhal Majumder said. "One vehicle was severely damaged, while two more cars were also vandalized. Our members were saved as they shifted promptly from there," he alleged.

What do police say about incident?

The police said the MPs, accompanied by local MLAs, faced "sloganeering" while making an "unscheduled visit" to Nehalchandranagar in Bishalgarh. "The accompanying police escort team responded quickly and rescued the delegation safely... No injury to any person has been reported. Damage to 2-3 vehicles has been reported. One suspect has been detained. Raids are on to identify and arrest other miscreants," the police added.

Congress party condemns attack, accuses police of inaction

The incident has also been strongly condemned by the Congress. "A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons...in Bishalgarh and Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did nothing. And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. [It is a] Victory of party-sponsored violence," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted. Congress leader-MP KC Venugopal also accused the police of inaction.

150 violent incidents reported soon after BJP-IPFT win

The police said over 150 small and major incidents have taken place in Tripura since the election results were announced on March 2. They also claimed to have detained over 1,000 people on preventive grounds, while at least 10 were arrested on specific complaints. Notably, the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition returned to power in Tripura for a second consecutive term.