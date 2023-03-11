India

Land-for-jobs scam: CBI summons RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for questioning

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 11, 2023, 01:37 pm 3 min read

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday for questioning in the alleged land-for-jobs scam case. This is the second time that he has been issued a summons by the CBI in the case, with the first one being issued on February 4, as per the news agency ANI.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided numerous locations concerning the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) land-for-jobs fraud case, which took place during 2004-09.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CBI quizzed former Union railways Lalu Prasad Yadav in the case, just a day after it interrogated his wife, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, at her Patna residence.

Details on CBI's summons to Yadav

Reportedly, Yadav was previously summoned by the CBI for interrogation on March 4 but had not appeared before the investigators. As a result, a fresh date was issued for Saturday. Yadav was asked to appear for the interrogation on Saturday forenoon. However, an official told the news agency PTI that the RJD leader has not shown up at the CBI headquarters in Delhi yet.

ED questions Yadav for over 11 hours

On Friday, the ED raided the residence of Bihar Deputy CM Yadav in the national capital in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. According to ANI, the ED team left Yadav's residence after grilling the RJD leader for more than 11 hours. As per reports, searches were also conducted at more than 15 different locations across Bihar, Delhi, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Yadav, other opposition leaders' letter to PM Modi

Earlier on Sunday, nine opposition leaders, including Yadav, wrote to PM Narendra Modi, alleging the misuse of central investigation agencies by the government. "It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the [Bharatiya Janata Party] and helping those who agree to align with that party," Yadav earlier said after the questioning of his parents in the alleged scam.

ED's raid at Syed Abu Dojana, Rohini Acharya's residences

On Friday, the ED conducted raids at the premises of former RJD MLA Syed Abu Dojana in Patna's Phulwari Sharif and at Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti's residence, among others, in Delhi in the alleged IRCTC case. A team of six CBI officers interrogated the former Union railways minister at his daughter Bharti's residence in Delhi on Tuesday in connection to the case.

CBI chargesheet accuses Lalu of misusing ministerial powers

According to the chargesheet filed by CBI in October 2022, the probe agency claimed that the accused—in conspiracy with the then Central Railway chief personnel officer and general manager—hired individuals as substitutes in return for land in their or their relatives' names. The scam, allegedly involving Lalu, Devi, their daughters, and 12 others, occurred during 2004-09 while Lalu was the Union railways minister.