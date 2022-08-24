Politics

Bihar Assembly Speaker resigns ahead of Nitish Kumar's trust vote

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 24, 2022, 12:12 pm 3 min read

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Awadh Chaudhary may become the new speaker.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to face a floor test in the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday, days after he formed a new government with Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy. The new 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' government will undergo a test of majority on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Speaker Vijay Sinha, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, resigned from the post as the session began.

Kumar's Janata Dal (United) broke away from alliance partner BJP after being at loggerheads in the recent past over numerous issues and formed a coalition government with the RJD and other parties.

Kumar and Yadav took their oaths of office on August 10.

Earlier, Kumar had abandoned the "Mahagathbandhan" government to join hands with the BJP in 2017.

Sinha stepped down from the post minutes into the session, despite refusing to do the same earlier. After a no-confidence motion was moved against him, Sinha said that the allegations are unsubstantiated. This comes as a win for Kumar, who has had many verbal spats with Sinha in the previous sessions. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Awadh Chaudhary may become the new speaker.

In a long speech before his resignation, Sinha said, "Some of the members moving the motion against me alleged that I had been undemocratic and dictatorial. This I cannot accept." The no-confidence motion had been moved against Sinha about two weeks ago when Kumar severed ties with the BJP. Since Kumar has the support of 164 MLAs, the floor test comes as a formality.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 24 locations in Bihar on the day of the floor test in the state assembly. The raids have been organized in the alleged land-for-railway-jobs scam. Two key RJD leaders, MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim and MLC Sunil Singh, have also been raided. The alleged scam dates back to chief Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister in UPA government.

The floor test comes a week after Kumar and Yadav expanded the 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' cabinet. While RJD scored 16 ministerial berths, JD(U) took 11, and Congress got two. Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha scored one berth, while a lone Independent MLA also took the oath. The CM got the Home Department while deputy Yadav took Health, Road Construction, Housing, and Urban Development.