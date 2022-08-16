Politics

'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' cabinet: RJD gets 16 posts, JD(U) takes 11

Aug 16, 2022

A total of 31 MLAs from various parties took oath in the new cabinet on Tuesday.

A week after churning up a political storm in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet to induct 31 new ministers on Tuesday. As expected, the highest number of berths were allotted to the Janata Dal (United)'s coalition partner, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Bihar Assembly's biggest party. The new "Mahagathbandhan 2.0" cabinet will be headed by Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Details Here's more information about the cabinet expansion

A total of 31 MLAs from different "Mahagathbandhan" parties took oath in the new cabinet on Tuesday. The RJD got 16 ministerial berths and the JD(U) took 11 posts, while Congress got two. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) MLA Santosh Suman Manjhi was also sworn in, along with Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh. According to NDTV, some berths have been kept vacant for future ministers.

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, takes oath as a minister in the Bihar cabinet. #BiharCabinetExpansion pic.twitter.com/68zpjRUuPO — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022