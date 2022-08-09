Politics

Bihar: Nitish Kumar breaks off JD(U) alliance with BJP

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 09, 2022, 01:55 pm

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ends JD(U) alliance with BJP.

A political storm brewing in Bihar has resulted in the fallout of the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced the end of the alliance with the saffron party in a meeting with JD(U) leaders and MLAs, NDTV reported. The CM is also all set to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday afternoon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The coalition partners in Bihar—JD(U) and BJP—have been at loggerheads in the recent past, due to Kumar's demand for conducting a caste census, among other issues.

Kumar has skipped several meetings with BJP recently, signaling his disappointment with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He was also rumored to be unhappy about former Union minister and JD(U) leader RCP Singh's growing proximity with BJP.

Meeting Meeting held at CM's residence

The 71-year-old CM chaired a meeting with his party legislators to decide "the way forward" and announced the breakup of JD(U) and BJP allyship. While party spokespersons earlier insisted on smooth sailing, a source in the JD(U) said on Tuesday morning that "there will be explosive news soon," NDTV earlier reported. Additionally, opposition parties in Bihar also held separate meetings with their MLAs.

Twitter Post Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter tweets out congratulatory greetings

Opposition Congress, RJD, left parties welcome Kumar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also called for a legislator meeting on Tuesday at Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence in Patna. Members of the Congress and Left parties, also part of the RJD-led "Grand Alliance," are reportedly attending the meeting as well. All three fronts, the Congress, RJD, and Left parties, have agreed to join forces with Kumar and head toward a possible "Mahagathbandan 2.0."

BJP BJP reaches out to Bihar CM

Meanwhile, senior officials of the BJP in Bihar met with Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad in Patna on Tuesday. As per reports, Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah also reached out to Kumar via phone calls on Monday amid the ongoing political turmoil. Key leaders of the BJP unit in Bihar also reportedly chaired meetings with Kumar on Monday.

Do you know? What is the Mahagathbandhan?

The JD(U) and RJD came together in 2015 for a historic "Mahagathbandhan" alliance with Congress and the Left parties. However, two years later, Kumar ditched the alliance and switched to the NDA. Amid the ongoing row, the Congress has expressed interest in reviving the Mahagathbandhan.

Alliance What is the seat breakup in Bihar Assembly?

Until now, the NDA in Bihar held 125 of the 243 seats in the Assembly, of which 74 were held by the BJP and 43 by the JD(U). The RJD currently has the highest seat share of 75 in the Assembly and can become a kingmaker for JD(U). The Congress holds 19 seats, and the Left parties together hold 16 seats.

Partners But, why is Kumar upset with the BJP?

One of the biggest reasons for Kumar's disappointment seems to be NDA's token representation of the alliance partners in the Union Cabinet. The CM has also expressed his disappointment with Bihar Assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. However, the breakpoint is supposedly the appointment of RCP Singh as the Union minister, who resigned last week after a show-cause notice by the JD(U).