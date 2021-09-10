Patna Metro receives over 7.5K entries for its logo contest

Patna Metro is currently under construction in the Bihar capital

Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) has received more than 7,500 entries for its logo contest from people across the country, spanning small towns and big cities, a senior official said on Friday. Patna Metro is currently under construction in the Bihar capital, a flagship project whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2019.

Aim

Project aimed at decongesting Patna using mass rapid transit network

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is working on the Patna Metro project, which is aimed at decongesting the city using a mass rapid transit network for the first time. "We have received an overwhelming response of over 7,500 entries from across India. This includes big metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and small cities like Guwahati in Northeast's Assam, besides Patna," a PMRC official said.

Decision

Final decision is expected to be taken by September end

Patna Metro Rail Corporation is the managing authority of the Patna Metro, and the principal secretary of the Bihar government's urban development and housing department holds the charge of the managing director of the PMRC. "The entries are currently being evaluated by a five-member jury and the final decision is expected to be taken on the PMRC logo by September end," the official said.

Entries

There was no age bar on sending entries

There was no age bar on sending entries. A concept note too was to be attached with the entry, as per the contest specifications. "Out of about 7,500 entries, nearly 2,500 are from Bihar, with Patna accounting for close to 2,000 entries. All the big educational institutions are located in the state capital, from across disciplines, that's why this huge response," the official said.

Information

Contest opened on July 8 and ended on July 23

Patna entries have come from IIT, BIT, NIT, Patna University and its colleges, NIFT, and even schoolchildren have sent designed logos as part of the contest which ended on July 23. "We had invited entries from July 8 onwards," an official said.

Prizes

The first prize entails a prize money of Rs. 50,000

The first prize entails prize money of Rs. 50,000 while those whose designs will finish on second and third positions, will walk away with Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 11,000, respectively. The PMRC while announcing the contest had underlined that contestants should "design a logo which will not only represent Patna, but also urban transport revolution that will be brought to Patna in near future."

Information

Factors that will be considered while selecting the winner

"The winner will be selected on the basis of creativity, originality, technical quality, creative ability, and visual impact. Also, a factor will be, how well the vision of PMRC has been depicted in the logo," the PMRC said.