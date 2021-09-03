Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalizes co-passengers

The video shows Bihar MLA Gopal Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his "roaming around" in his vest and underpants

The opposition in Bihar on Friday found fresh ammunition against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) after a video of a party MLA traveling by a New Delhi-bound train in undergarments went viral. Gopal Mandal, who represents the Gopalpur constituency of Bhagalpur district, had boarded the Tejas Express in Patna the previous evening.

Details

Some fellow passengers objected to his roaming around in underpants

The video, beamed by news channels and portals, shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his "roaming around" in his vest and underpants. "The matter was sorted out as the melee led to the RPF being called and recording the statements of myself and the hostile co-passenger," Mandal told reporters.

Quote

I was suffering from dysentery: Mandal

However, he claimed, "I was suffering from dysentery. No sooner did the train chug off that I felt the need to urgently move my bowels. So I ripped off my kurta and pajama and made a dash to the toilet."

Details

The co-passenger had over-reacted: Mandal

"On the way, I was accosted by this self-righteous man. I shoved him away and after relieving myself I confronted him. I admonished him saying he should have looked at my age. I am 60. He spoke of female passengers feeling uncomfortable though no woman or girl was inside the compartment," the MLA said. Mandal insisted that the co-passenger had "over-reacted."

Information

Mandal claimed that the co-passenger was drunk

The legislator also claimed that he suspected that the co-passenger was "drunk," which has not been confirmed by railway and police sources. Notably, the sale and consumption of alcohol are banned in Bihar.

Further details

'He realized his mistake after learning that I am MLA'

"The man finally realized his mistake when he learnt that I was an MLA. I also pointed out to him that I was wearing knee-length shorts and not mini-sized briefs, which could leave people scandalized," said Mandal who is now in Delhi. Back home, baiters of the JD(U) were quick to blame his conduct for "bringing a bad name to Bihar."

Chirag Paswan

Incidents like these are responsible for Bihar's poor reputation: Paswan

Taking a jibe over the incident, Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan said, "I'm not aware of the full episode. But I must say it is incidents like these that are responsible for Bihar's poor reputation." "I wish the chief minister, who is now left with just a handful of MLAs, could spend some time tutoring the public representatives on public conduct," he added.

Quote

'Sushasan babu' should take note of such foul behavior: RJD

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief spokesman Bhai Virendra concurred, "The so-called sushasan babu (a sobriquet given mockingly to Nitish Kumar by party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav) should take note of such foul behavior. The state keeps getting a bad name for myriad reasons."