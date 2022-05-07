India

Bihar: Girl shoots video of father allegedly raping her

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 07, 2022

Girl from Samastipur has alleged that her father used to rape her.

In a horrific incident reported from Bihar's Samastipur, a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his daughter. The 18-year-old girl shot a video of her father raping and assaulting her with a hidden camera. She shared the clip on social media to seek justice which went viral. The accused is a teacher and resident of Rosera in the Samastipur district.

Context Why does this story matter?

This incident exposes women's safety issues, especially in the hands of family members and people they know.

Bihar witnessed over a 10% increase in rape incidents from 730 registered cases in 2019 to 2020 (806 cases), according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau last year.

In 2020, 110 cases of attempted rapes were registered there as compared to 69 in 2019.

Father arrested FIR registered based on girl's complaint: Police

Shahryar Akhtar, Rosera sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Samastipur, said the police acted and lodged an FIR based on the girl's complaint and arrested her father, who was seen in the viral video. The father of the girl was interrogated and a probe was initiated to find if there were other accused in the case. Raids were also being conducted.

Shocking Maternal uncle asked girl to keep quiet, mother didn't object

What is even more shocking is that the girl's mother didn't object to the father assaulting her daughter every day and both would intimidate her to keep quiet. Moreover, her maternal uncle also pressurized her to not speak about the incident. Unable to bear with it anymore, the girl recorded the video to seek justice.

Viral video Girl alleges police didn't register case initially

Moreover, the girl alleged that initially, even the police did not heed her complaint. However, after the video shot by her became viral and senior officials came to know about the case, the police arrested the father based on her complaint. Meanwhile, police officials said further investigation was underway to ascertain if anybody else was involved in the case.