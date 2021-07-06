Tuition teacher arrested for sexually assaulting two students

A 30-year-old tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two of his students, including his niece, in Bawana town located in outer Delhi, the police said on Monday. The matter came to light on July 1 after his 13-year-old niece returned home and told her parents about being sexually assaulted by the accused, according to the police. Here's more.

Teacher threatened niece to not disclose matter to anyone: Police

The 13-year-old girl complained that the teacher threatened her to not disclose the matter to anyone, police said, adding that her parents then filed a complaint. Police said the accused teacher used to take tuitions for over 10 children at his house on daily basis.

A nine-year-old girl also alleged that she was sexually assaulted

A senior police officer said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, adding the accused has now been arrested. However, right after his arrest, a nine-year-old girl from his class also alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him following which she approached the police with her complaint.

Locals staged protests at Bawana village, blocked roads

Meanwhile, the locals staged protests at Bawana village against the tuition teacher and blocked roads. Police said the accused allegedly forced a few of his students to watch obscene videos on his phone. The nine-year-girl also alleged that the accused forced her to watch an obscene video and also threatened her not to reveal this matter to anyone, they added.