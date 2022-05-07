India

COVID-19: India logs 3,805 new cases, 22 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 07, 2022, 01:08 pm 3 min read

India on Saturday reported over 3,800 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of more than 250 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 20,303, which accounts for 0.05% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 3,805 new cases and 22 COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both active caseload and daily positivity rate also recorded an increase.

This comes after India recorded a sharp decline from January end to April beginning.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

Statistics 3,168 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,98,743 COVID-19 cases until Saturday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,24,024. With 3,168 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,54,416. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.78% and 0.79%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 205 new cases and 153 more recoveries on Friday. Karnataka added 181 new cases and 139 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 64 new cases and 56 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,656 new cases and 1,306 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to report its COVID-19 data for Friday till the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Nearly 190 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Saturday morning, India has administered over 189.9 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 86.6 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.5 crore people have received at least one dose. On Saturday alone, India administered over five lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 11:30 am, including over 3.4 lakh second doses and more than one lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.8 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.8 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Saturday, over 47,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 36,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 11:30 am.

Recent news No COVID-19 death has gone unaccounted: Delhi Health Minsiter

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Friday said no COVID-19 deaths have gone unaccounted and the data given by Delhi to the Centre is completely authentic and correct. However, he said he cannot comment on the data of the entire country. His comments came after the World Health Organization claimed India's real COVID-19 death toll was 9.8 times higher than the official figure.