Money laundering case: Enforcement Directorate once again questions Nora Fatehi

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 02, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

Nora Fatehi arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a fresh round of questioning in the Rs. 200cr extortion case (Photo Credit: Instagram/Nora Fatehi)

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi once again appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for recording her statement in connection with the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor arrived in the National capital on Friday morning, as her questioning is currently underway. Fatehi (30) has previously also been called by the federal agency for questioning.

Why does this story matter?

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his associates have been accused of money laundering by the ED. Chandrasekhar had conned a Delhi-based businessman's wife of Rs. 200 crore under the pretext of being a top government official who could help her husband come out from jail.

The proceeds of the crime were allegedly used to buy expensive gifts for actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Fatehi.

Fatehi to record statement under PMLA

According to reports, the probe agency will be recording Nora Fatehi's statement under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In September, the actor claimed to be a "victim of the conspiracy and not a conspirator" in front of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). She also presented screengrabs of her chat with the conman to the agency.

ED named Fernandez as an accused in its charge sheet

Earlier, ED submitted its supplementary charge sheet in the case, naming Fernandez as an accused and Fatehi as a witness. It claimed that Fernandez was aware of Chandrasekhar's criminal background, and yet continued to accept gifts from him. Meanwhile, she was granted bail by a Delhi Court till November 15. Her hearing was deferred by the court on November 24 till December 12.

Recently, Fatehi faced flak for holding tri-color upside down

Meanwhile, Fatehi, who performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 underway in Qatar, received flak on social media for holding the Indian flag upside down. A video of Fatehi's performance shows the actor holding an inverted Indian flag, after which many users demanded an apology from her. Fatehi was last seen in a dance number in An Action Hero which was released on Friday.