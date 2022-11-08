India

Gave funds to AAP for Punjab, Goa elections: Conman Sukesh

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 08, 2022, 05:56 pm 3 min read

So far, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written four letters to Delhi L-G VK Saxena

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written yet another letter, his fourth, to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday, claiming he had given funds to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Punjab and Goa Assembly elections. In this new letter, Sukesh demanded AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation while also answering a few questions raised by the AAP.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a letter to Delhi L-G VK Saxena last week, Sukesh said he had paid Rs. 10 crore to jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain as "protection money."

Notably, the jailed conman was imprisoned after being charged in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

So far, Sukesh has written four letters to Saxena.

Response Yet another letter to Delhi L-G

In his fourth letter, Sukesh asked the AAP if he was lying, why he was being forced by Satyendra Jain and Kejriwal to withdraw the complaint against them. He alleged the AAP demanded funds from him for the Goa and Punjab polls, and he gave the same. Sukesh again accused Jain of "threatening" him to withdraw his complaint against ex-Directorate General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

Twitter Post Read Sukesh's new letter to Delhi L-G

(Delhi CM) Kejriwal Ji, if any of my raised issues to Delhi LG turn out to be wrong as you your associates said, I'm ready to be hanged. But if the complaint is proven true, you'll resign retire from politics for good, reads Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter given by his lawyer pic.twitter.com/RXPdYRwGQg — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

CBI inquiry Paid Rs. 50 crore to AAP: Sukesh

In one of his previous letters, the jailed conman had claimed that he had known Jain since 2015 and even paid Rs. 50 crore to the AAP as he was promised a crucial party position in the country's south zone. Sukesh recently filed a petition with the Delhi High Court seeking an inquiry from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the AAP.

Details Conman's life inside Tihar Jail

Sukesh is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail in the aforementioned case involving the extortion of several high-profile people. Earlier, he was lodged in the Tihar Jail but was later moved after his repeated requests. Reportedly, celebrities who wanted to meet the conman inside the Tihar Jail were allowed without inside permission, and records of the same were also not maintained.

Quote Sukesh hits back at Sisodia

Earlier, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had claimed that Sukesh is writing the letters to L-G Saxena as he is getting help in his case. Addressing this in his new letter, he stated, "I am not interested for anyone's help, and fortunately, I am very capable of handling my case and proving my innocence. So stop diverting the matter from the main issue (sic)."

Backstory Life of Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Sukesh, who hails from Bengaluru, is a conman currently in his 30s. According to police, he initially started duping individuals on his home turf at the age of just 17 to lead a luxurious lifestyle. The conman has also duped many high-profile people over the past years, which included former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh, of several crores of rupees.